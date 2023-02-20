SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced the first set of performances slated for this summer. Performances at the outdoor venue in Selbyville include:
-The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System (June 2)
-Styx (June 3)
-Carly Pearce (June 4)
-BAM Percussion (June 8)
-Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (June 9)
-Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show (June 10)
-Brian Regan (June 15)
-Darius Rucker (June 16)
-Grand Funk Railroad (June 24)
-The Head and the Heart and The Revivalists (July 5)
-Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (July 12)
-Jason Mraz and His SuperBand (August 8)
-Lady A (August 25)
Tickets for the events will be available for sale to the public Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24 at freemanarts.org. Sale times will vary, and interested attendees should check individual event pages for specific times.
This is only the first round of summer 2023 performance announcements, and more are planned to be released continually this spring as they are confirmed.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is a nonprofit program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation that strives to foster and support the arts in Delaware. For more information on the performances and coming announcements, visit freemanarts.org.