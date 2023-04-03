SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion released their final announcement for the music lineup at this year's art event.
According to Freeman Arts Pavilion, this year's lineup includes:
- Walter Hayes - Live in Concert - Jul. 7
- Brass Transit - Jul. 27
- Brandi Carlile - A Special Acoustic Evening - Aug. 4
- Dionne Warwick - Don't Make Me Over (Documentary Film) - Aug. 9
- The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA - Aug. 12
- Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd - Aug. 15
- The Legendary Ingramettes - Aug. 16
- Shakey Graves and Lucius - Aug. 17
- The Righteous Brothers - Bill Medley & Bucky Heard - Aug. 18
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - Aug. 19
- Gary Clark Jr. - Aug. 30
- First State Ballet Theatre - Aug. 31
- Art & Jazz Festival - Sep. 2
- Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band - Sep. 8
- Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra - Sep. 9
Freeman Arts says public on-sale will begin Apr. 6 at 10 a.m. and Apr. 7 at 12 p.m. The organization says pricing and seating will be listed on the event pages found at freemanarts.org/lineup.