SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A sudden drop in temperatures has many across Delmarva concerned, as a freeze warning threatens crops and backyard gardens during a critical point in the growing season.
Spring planting is already underway, and farmers are now keeping a close eye on the forecast while preparing for potentially damaging overnight lows.
At Little Wagon Produce in Greenwood, farmer Dan Vanderwende says the recent cold has already taken a toll on some of his crops.
"The one stalk right here, the one little stalk I pulled, it's already yellowed from the cold weather that we've had overnight," Vanderwende said, pointing to a young sweet corn plant.
He says certain crops are especially vulnerable this time of year, including strawberries and asparagus. To protect them, many farmers are covering plants with plastic sheets in an effort to trap heat and prevent frost damage.
If temperatures dip too low, the financial impact could be significant.
"[It could be] a giant loss because strawberries cost many dollars an acre to grow," Vanderwende said.
The concern extends beyond fruits and vegetables. Grain crops are also entering a critical stage known as "heading," when they are particularly sensitive to cold weather.
"The grain right now is … in its most sensitive state. And if frost or freeze hits it now, it will cause it to be lighter in what we call test wheat when we sell it," Vanderwende explained.
With so much at stake, even a few degrees can make a big difference for growers across the region.
Gardeners are also being urged to take precautions ahead of the freeze. Pam Foskey, at How Sweet It Is Garden Center, recommends bringing sensitive plants indoors or covering them to protect against the cold.
"If they're tropicals, bring them in. Tropicals cannot handle cold weather and if the worst comes to worse, put a sheet over your flower beds of the other plants that can't handle the coldness," Foskey said.
While fluctuating spring temperatures are not uncommon on Delmarva, farmers say preparation is key to avoiding costly damage.
The freeze warning remains in effect through the overnight hours, and taking protective steps now could help save crops and plants by morning.