From the pump to your plate: Rising fuel prices hit watermen, seafood markets, and crab prices hard on Delmarva
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Watermen face challenges every year — it comes with the territory of working the water morning, noon, and night. But this year, high fuel prices are hitting the industry especially hard, impacting everything from what watermen spend to get out on the water to what you may pay for a bushel of crabs.
Mason Little has owned the Choptank Crab and Oyster Company in Cambridge for four years. He said fuel costs are squeezing his business in ways he hasn't had to deal with in years past.
"It's costing so much just to put fuel in the boat,” Little said. “It's a living creature, so you don't always get them when they're there. So, we've had to kind of account for that. Keep the price up and also try and keep them cheap in the retail for everybody that's, you know, a little tight on money right now.”
Little says the wholesale side of the business has become cutthroat, with some watermen taking their catch straight to the city for higher prices. Little says despite the challenges, his focus remains on retail — running sales early in the week to keep prices down for customers.
For watermen who have stayed on the Shore, like Josh Michael, the financial pressure is felt before the boat ever leaves the dock.
"It definitely hurts. You know, when fuel's up, it seems like the price of all the expenses go up because of that. And it just seems like [the] expense goes up every year, basically," Michael said.
Some watermen say it is not just fuel — when gas prices rise, so does the cost of bait, gear, and boat repairs.
Captain Robert Newberry, president of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, says the numbers speak for themselves.
"I was looking at the market prices now, which are — I gotta say, it's horrific,” Newberry said. “I base everything, everybody likes large crabs, but like, jumbo crabs, the average market price now is between $300 and $525 a bushel.”
Despite the tough start to the season, Newberry says there may be reason for optimism. Watermen he has spoken with are reporting record numbers of small crabs — a sign that could point to a strong run and lower prices come July, August, and September.