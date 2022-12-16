FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet.
Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
Lt. Blaine Guard says this was something he had been hoping for.
"For me personally, it was kind of a bucket list thing, I've always wanted to do it," said Guard. "We were going to request two units. The council said, 'Go ahead and get four.'"
Guard says the motorcycles will be used largely for parades and events, and in other times to patrol traffic. Guard says it is a tool to strengthen community relations.
"There is something about the motorcycles themselves and the community and how they embrace that. For us, we have parades here in town and why should someone be leading our parade with their motor unit. If we have the ability to do it, let's do it," said Guard. "It lets people approach us. We can get off the bike, people will come up and talk to you. It's like bike patrol. You're open, you're available. Everybody wants to talk to you."
Cpl. Joshua Culver says a tool like this could not come at a better time.
"It's extremely important now because our view in a lot of the public's eye is not that great. So when you can pull up in a bike and kids run up and they're like oh that is so cool," said Culver.