OCEAN CITY, Md. -- At a meeting on Tuesday, December 6th, Worcester County Commissioners voted to cancel the land purchase for a potential sports complex in Berlin. The commissioners also added language that prohibits the county from being involved in any future sports complex in Worcester County.
There was definitely some disappointment following those decisions. One of the people who falls into that group is Ocean City's mayor, Rick Meehan, who called the decision 'shortsighted'. However, those who were against this proposed sports complex feel that for the county, this is the best direction.
Meehan also called this a 'missed opportunity'.
"This is something that Ocean City and Worcester County could have partnered on, with the state of Maryland, with the Maryland Stadium Authority, with private entities as well and really done something that would have been an economic generator and through the long term, saved the taxpayers of Worcester County money." said Meehan.
He also said the county's commissioners should have taken the time to meet with the Maryland Stadium Authority to hear their proposal and then relay that information to the public to hear their opinions.
"The county and the citizens should’ve had the right to hear what that proposal was," said Meehan. "By arbitrarily making this decision, again, without it being an agenda item, was extremely disappointing."
However, Ted Elder, one of the Worcester County Commissioners, said this was the right move.
"I'm glad that it was canceled," said Elder. "I've been against it from day one."
Elder was the one abstaining vote from Tuesday's meeting. He said he abstained because while he felt this was a smart move, he wishes it was brought up in a more civil manner.
"I would’ve voted along with them but I already felt that they had the votes and I just didn’t feel that the way it was worded and the way that it was brought about was all that neutral," said Elder.
A decision with large implications that some view as a swing and a miss, while others see it as a home run.