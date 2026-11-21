EASTON, Md. - There was a fuel spill at a gas station in Easton Saturday night, according to town officials.
They say the spill started at a station near the intersection of Glebe Road and North Washington Street.
Town officials say the Maryland Department of Environment was contacted, and cleanup crews are currently on site.
Officials are asking neighbors to avoid the area so cleanup efforts can safely proceed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.