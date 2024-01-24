LEWES, DEL.- Improvements are coming to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) approved its Capital Improvement Program which includes millions of dollars for several projects at the ferry.
It includes:
- Annual Vessel Maintenance & Dry Docking: The project programs annual capital expenditures for the three (3) vessels, particularly in areas that preserve these assets and improve passenger safety and operational reliability. Planned projects include but are not limited to: vessel shipyard dry dockings, purchase of life saving equipment, seating replacements, systems efficiency upgrades, generator overhauls, and miscellaneous improvements.
- New Vessel Design & Construction: This project includes the design and construction to replace vessels in the ferry fleet. Design will include all stages of design for the new vessels from concept to final design. Project management/construction support will cover all emergent needs during contract bidding, construction, and post‐construction.
- Fender Replacements: High strength fiberglass fender panels were installed during the late 1990s at both terminals to resist vessel impact along the bulkhead. These panels have reached the end of their service life and are being replaced with steel panels similar in shape and size.
Funding will come from federal, state, and grants along with (DRBA) resources.