GEORGETOWN, De. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sussex County businessman Terry Megee.
According to Parsell Funeral Homes, the service will take place on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown, Bebee Medical Foundation or the Georgetown Little League.
Megee died on Thursday after an apparent heart attack while driving.
The Sussex County businessman made a name for himself as a philanthropist and community leader, and as the longtime owner of Megee Motors.