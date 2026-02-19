Funeral services announced for former Delaware state lawmaker George Bunting

OCEAN VIEW, DE– Funeral services for longtime state lawmaker George Bunting will take place Saturday.
Bunting served nearly three decades in Delaware's General Assembly, representing the Bethany Beach area in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 1985 and in the State Senate from 1997 to 2013.
The Sussex County local was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War, according to his obituary.
Melson Funeral Services announced Bunting's honors will take place at Mariner’s Bethel Global Methodist Church on Feb. 21, with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to noon followed by a masonic funeral.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company says a procession is scheduled between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Route 26 from Central Avenue to Armory Road, with significant traffic delays expected.
The fire company says numerous police and fire agencies, as well as DelDOT, will direct traffic throughout the day.
Overflow parking will be available at Taylor Bank, Fulton Bank, Ocean View Church of Christ, and Ocean View Presbyterian Church, according to MVFC.
After the services, Ocean View Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 will lead a military interment at Prince George’s Chapel Cemetery where Bunting joins his son, Christian, according to Melson.