CAMBRIDGE, MD. - The future of the Bill Burton Fishing Pier, a landmark nearly connecting Dorchester and Talbot counties, is currently under discussion by state, city, and county leaders. Closed since December 2021, the pier's fate is uncertain as the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) seeks to determine the best course of action.
Following its closure, underwater inspections in February 2022 revealed the pier's structural unsafety, leaving only a strip open to the public. Jeff Parenteau, DNR's assistant manager with the fishing pier, stated that while they hope to revive this asset, plans remain uncertain.
"We're looking at other places within the general vicinity, possibly working with Talbot, Dorchester, the city of Cambridge, and the Cambridge Waterfront Development Group to find a place to do something on a small scale," Parenteau said.
Cambridge resident Deb Collins suggests restoring only the Talbot County side of the pier while keeping the currently open strip.
"I like this, but there were problems with parking and people staying late at night and partying. The residents around here would prefer that the Talbot end is restored," Collins said.
However, others in the community advocate for a full restoration of the pier. Linkwood resident Cody Wyatt expressed nostalgia for the structure.
"They should open that back up or redo that pier, not just totally get rid of it," Wyatt said.
Cambridge resident Shane O'Donnell emphasized the pier's importance to the community.
"They should figure out the issues, fix them, and reopen it as soon as possible because it's such an integral part of the community," O'Donnell said.
Discussions regarding the pier's future are still in the early stages, and no decisions have been made about the next steps for the Bill Burton Fishing Pier.