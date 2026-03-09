DELMARVA -- Gas prices are rising sharply across the United States, with the national average climbing nearly 48 cents since last week, according to the AAA.
AAA has the national average for March 9th listed as $3.478 per gallon for regular gas, according to the agency's website. One week ago, the national average was reported as $2.997 per gallon.
The association says the spike is tied to conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed crude oil prices closer to $100 per barrel. Oil was about $70 just a week ago.
Regionally, gas prices remain below the national average but are also increasing. In Delaware, the average price is about $3.37 per gallon. Maryland’s average sits around $3.49 per gallon, while Virginia averages about $3.30 per gallon.
Jana Tidwell with AAA public affairs told WBOC there's no telling where the numbers go next.
"It's really hard to tell. I wish I had that crystal ball, but I don't. We just don't know how long crude oil will stay as high as it is, or how high it could possibly go. That is always the wait and see," Tidwell said.
AAA says the last time the national average rose this quickly was at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Tidwell said AAA is encouraging motorists to maximize their tanks of gas for the time being. Some examples she gave included condensing errands into one trip, filling up tires, and cleaning junk out of the car to reduce its weight.
Some drivers WBOC spoke with on Monday are feeling the pressure on their wallets.
“Overwhelming. Pissed off, you know? Gas prices are too high," Michael Tingle told WBOC as he was pumping gas on Monday.
The rising costs are not only affecting drivers but also organizations that rely heavily on transportation.
MAC Inc., which operates Meals on Wheels on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, delivers about 4,000 meals each week to seniors. Organizers say the increase in fuel costs is putting pressure on their budget.
“The recent increases in gas prices have really been hitting us hard because for every dollar that it goes up at the pump, that's another extra expense for us making these costly deliveries," Nick Cranford, community relations director with MAC Inc., said. "Our drivers are going hundreds of miles a week. So it really adds up."
Volunteers working with MAC Inc. do not use their own vehicles. Instead, they utilize company vans that the organization is responsible for filling. Organizers say food costs have also been increasing, adding to the strain.
So far, the nonprofit has not cut services, but officials warn that could change if fuel prices continue to climb.
“We do not want to have to do a waiting list, but it could get to that point," Cranford said. "We may have to make a waiting list and have to, unfortunately, deny homebound individuals their meal delivery. Our clients rely on us for their daily meals. They're unable to make their own meals, or they're unable to shop for their own food.”
MAC Inc. also provides free transportation services for seniors. Organizers say that the program could also be affected if gas prices continue to rise, and they may have to begin charging for rides or face further costs within the organization.
Cranford said the organization is currently running a fundraiser to support their Meals on Wheels program. Those interested in getting involved can visit the groups website.