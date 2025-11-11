DOVER, DE - Veterans in Kent County were honored on Veterans Day during a ceremony that recognized generations of service and sacrifice, from Vietnam to today’s frontlines.
Lawmakers, veterans, and community members gathered at the Kent County Levy Court building for the event, hosted by Chapter 850 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Paul Davis, a Vietnam veteran and president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said seeing the community come together to honor his service and the service of so many across the state is always special, especially on a day like today.
"Having served in Vietnam, two years in the army, I'm very fortunate to have come back. And so today is a great day to celebrate what we did for our country, because we love our country and would be glad to fight for it anytime or any day."
Davis said today’s ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifices that make today’s freedoms possible.
“That’s why we have freedom today. It’s the soldiers — World War I, World War II, Korea — all the battles. We protect our country, and only less than one percent serve today. We’re honored to be here and proud of our country — and we’d do it again."
The ceremony also marked the creation of Delaware’s new Department of Veterans Affairs, which Davis said will give veterans a stronger voice.
“It’s a big plus for Delaware veterans. We have over 73,000 veterans. So to us, it’s a big thing. We look forward to working with the new secretary."
Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. William Welser III delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of honoring all veterans and their families.
“We are free because of our veterans. It’s important on a day like today to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those who just served — because families also serve. And there’s not enough recognition."
Welser added that events like this remind us that honoring service isn’t just for today, but every day, as we enjoy the freedoms veterans helped secure.
“That’s important for us to know who our veterans are and to thank them every day for the freedoms we all enjoy."
The ceremony gave the community a moment to reflect on and celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans across generations in Kent County.