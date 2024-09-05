GEORGETOWN, DE -- Georgetown officials are proposing a multimillion dollar redevelopment project that would see the town's police and public works buildings relocated and rebuilt at a new site.
The town is seeking to borrow up to $18 million in bonds
Mayor Bill West says the deteriorating condition of the current police station is driving employees away.
"With a new police department being built right now, it can hold everything up to 25 years," West says. "We’re building for the future, and it’s the same thing with public works."
According to the proposal, the new facility would be constructed on University Drive, across from Delaware Technical Community College. Mayor West estimates that the project could result in an average tax increase of about $56 annually.
The proposal has received mixed reactions from residents.
Daniel Horvath says he plans to vote against the measure.
"My wife and I are on a fixed income, collecting Social Security," says Horvath. "Most likely the taxes will go up, and I think $18 million can be put toward other resources."
Conversely, Richard Huff supports the project, viewing it as a necessary upgrade.
"I’m very much in favor," says Huff. "I think $56 a year is nothing for us to be better protected with a higher quality of services."
Town officials emphasize that the plans are not yet finalized and that the final decision will rest with the community.
"If they decide that they want it out there and they want to spend $18 million, then that’s what it comes down to," says Town councilman Penuel Barrett. "But, I think we need to take our time and find the right spot for it."
A referendum on the proposal is expected to take place in November. In the meantime, town officials are encouraging residents to attend information sessions about the project. These sessions will be held at Town Hall on September 7th, 12th, and 17th.