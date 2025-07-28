Water main leak

(Photo: MGN Online)

GEORGETOWN, DE - Georgetown officials have announced water disruptions for some neighbors on Monday due to an unexpected water leak.

Authorities say a leak was detected on July 28 and is resulting in a disruption of service for residents on the 300-500 block of East Market Street. It was not immediately clear what caused the leak.

The Georgetown Water Department is currently working to repair the leak, according to officials, and water service will be restored once repairs are completed. 

Those with questions or concerns can contact the Town Administrative Office at 302-856-7391.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

