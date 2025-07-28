GEORGETOWN, DE - Georgetown officials have announced water disruptions for some neighbors on Monday due to an unexpected water leak.
Authorities say a leak was detected on July 28 and is resulting in a disruption of service for residents on the 300-500 block of East Market Street. It was not immediately clear what caused the leak.
The Georgetown Water Department is currently working to repair the leak, according to officials, and water service will be restored once repairs are completed.
Those with questions or concerns can contact the Town Administrative Office at 302-856-7391.