GEORGETOWN, Del.– Fire crews responded to an outdoor fire extending to a garage July 15.
The Georgetown Fire Company responded to a woods fire in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue around 8 p.m., where officials say flames had reached an abandoned garage.
Firefighters reportedly saw small explosions inside the building, with multiple agencies assisting in the response.
EMS remained on standby, though no injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.