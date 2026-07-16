Georgetown Garage Fire

The Georgetown Fire Company responded to a woods fire in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue around 8 p.m., where officials say flames had reached an abandoned garage. 

 Georgetown Fire Co,

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Fire crews responded to an outdoor fire extending to a garage July 15.

The Georgetown Fire Company responded to a woods fire in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue around 8 p.m., where officials say flames had reached an abandoned garage.

Firefighters reportedly saw small explosions inside the building, with multiple agencies assisting in the response.

EMS remained on standby, though no injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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