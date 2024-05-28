GEORGETOWN, DE — Sussex County towns continue to grapple with Delaware's changing marijuana landscape. Georgetown is currently holding public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 PM regarding the possibility of allowing marijuana retail shops in town, seeking community input on the controversial issue.
Mayor Bill West say Marijuana coming to Delaware, and soon, is an inevitability they need to address.
“It’s here, it’s here to stay—and with the feds reducing the statute on marijuana, it’s coming. I think we’re staying ahead of the game by putting requirements that one has to open, it’s got to follow our guidelines,” Mayor West explained.
The proposed requirements would limit hours of operation, regulate architecture, prevent loitering and graffiti, and ensure the removal of litter. The retail shops would operate in a commercial district, specifically in Georgetown on Route 113, where a medical dispensary is already operational.
Mayor West says he views this approach as a means of controlling the substance.
“We want to keep the THC level at the minimum requirement, so we don’t have to worry about people getting extremely high. We don’t have to worry about people turning to a drug that makes them worse. I think it’s a good investment; it’s coming, the world has changed,” he said.
He added in speaking to local groups, specifically the elderly, they've expressed an interest in the drug. Moreover, that they've had next to no issues with the current medicinal dispensary.
But the idea of allowing retail marijuana in town is too much for some to approve of. Johnny Johnson says he supports medical access, but expressed concerns about its impact on youth.
“Overall, I’m looking at a standpoint where these kids need something like a state-of-the-art Boys and Girls Club, YMCA—something to bring the community together. Get these kids out and active, and give them something positive, something that gets their lungs growing, not shrinking” Johnson remarked.
If approved by the council, the proposal would go to Planning and Zoning and then return to the Town Council for final approval. You can read the draft here.
Sussex County towns and cities that have restricted marijuana retail include Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach, and Ocean View, among several others.