GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are actively investigating a homicide in Georgetown last night. Around 8:30 p.m., police arrived at the Dunbarton Apartments responding to reports of a shooting and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital where the man died from his injuries.
Investigation revealed that the man was a visitor to the apartment. Police say a woman had knocked on the apartment door and the victim let her in. Once she entered, an unknown male suspect reportedly forced the door open and opened fire on the victim.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation at the request of the Georgetown Police Department. No suspect information is available at this time.
The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.