GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help locating a 50-year-old Georgetown man wanted on multiple charges following accusatins that he pointed a gun at another man.
It happened on Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 23000 block of Asbury Road in Georgetown. Police said a man, who lives at the home, walked to a camper being stored on the property in order to check on it. Troopers said that when the man opened the camper door, he discovered Robert Eye inside. Police said Eye pointed a handgun at the man, who then ran back inside for cover. It was unknown whether Eye stayed inside the camper after the incident or fled the area. Eye is familiar with the property and has been told before he is not to be there, according to police.
Troopers attempted to get Eye to exit the camper numerous times but were unsuccessful. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the camper by the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team. However, Eye was not located inside.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Eye charging him with:
- Aggravated menacing (felony)
- Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (felony)
- Third-degree trespass.
A computer inquiry also determined Robert has an active arrest warrant out of Delaware State Police Troop 5.
Eye is described as white, 6-feet-tall, approximately 196 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. He may currently be located in Sussex County.
This incident is being investigated by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit. Anyone with information regarding Eye's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Dustin Yencer by calling 302-752-3791 or 9-1-1. Information may also be sent to Det. Yencer through the Delaware State Police Facebook Messenger. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.