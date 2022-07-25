GEORGETOWN, Del.-The Georgetown Council voted Monday night to give the Georgetown Historical Society funding for repairs.
The debate was over a Confederate Flag that is raised at the Marvel Museum. Because of the flag, the Historical Society has missed out on past funding.
However with the funding of $24,000 to the Georgetown Historical Society, the council agreed to the formation of a committee to decide potentially... A better way to house the confederate flag-- something all sides of the debate can agree on.