GEORGETOWN, DE — The Georgetown Town Council is set to hold a first reading on an ordinance Monday night that seeks to improve pedestrian safety, specifically targeting high-risk behaviors on the town's busy streets and intersections. While panhandling is protected under the First Amendment, the proposed changes aim to regulate where and how individuals can approach vehicles, primarily in the interest of public safety.
Georgetown Police Chief Ralph Holm explained that the ordinance is designed to address issues caused by pedestrians standing on medians or approaching moving vehicles, which has led to accidents.
"This ordinance will kind of address that—they can still do what they want to do seeking donations, but they can’t do it at these intersections where it’s just too dangerous. Whether they’re being struck or causing people to take their eyes off the road and have collisions with other people," Holm said.
Chief Holm says it's particularly become an issue on the busy highway intersections.
"Similar activity down there, very busy with vehicles, and it's just not a place for people to just be hanging around. And we definitely don't want people stopping, I'm talking about the vehicles. We don't need them stopping and causing additional problems or potential for collisions," he said.
Under the proposed ordinance, several new restrictions would be introduced:
- Pedestrians will not be allowed to approach cars in motion.
- Standing on medians without crossing will be prohibited.
- Drivers will be prohibited from stopping or slowing down to interact with pedestrians.
Some local business owners, like Charlie Koskey, who operates Chardon Jewlery on the busy Georgetown Circle, welcome the change.
"If someone comes up to your window unexpectedly, it can startle you and perhaps cause you to accelerate at a light—it’s a flight-or-fight response," Koskey said. "It’s definitely something the town needs to talk about."
The ordinance is aimed at preventing dangerous interactions between pedestrians and vehicles, while also reducing distractions for drivers. Holm emphasized that enforcement would begin with education, namely handing out flyers and giving warnings, but persistent violations could lead to arrests and fines.
The council's first reading of the ordinance will take place tonight.