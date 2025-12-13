GEORGETOWN, Del - DelDOT announced the the closure of Depot Street ahead of Delmarva Central Railroad's resurfacing and general maintenance of the Depot Street crossing.
DelDOT says Depot Street at the Railroad Crossing between Layton Avenue and North Railroad Avenue beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 20 with the work completed and the following detour lifted no later than 10:00 p.m. on Mon., Dec. 22.
Detour for the closure:
Eastbound: Depot Street to North Race Street to East Market/ SR 9 to North Railroad Avenue back to Depot Street.
Westbound: Depot Street to North Railroad Avenue to East Market/ SR 9 to North Race Street back to Depot Street.
For more information, click here.