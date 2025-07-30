GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested multiple individuals on felony drug and related charges after executing a search warrant in Georgetown on July 29th.
Police say, they have arrested 52-year-old Gary Jefferson of Georgetown, Delaware, 26-year-old Jamie Reed of Milford, Delaware, and 54-year-old Paul Sample of Georgetown, Delaware.
Members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Georgetown Police searched a property on the 20,000 block of Savannah Road in Georgetown. They got a search warrant after investigating Gary Jefferson and Paul Sample for selling illegal drugs from the property. During the search, 18 people were detained, including Jefferson, Reed, and Sample.
A search of those detained, vehicles, and the property revealed the following items:
- $723.00 in suspected drug proceeds
- Approximately .19 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 26 pills of medroxyprogesterone
- Approximately 6 pills of valacyclovir
- Approximately 69 pills of bupropion
- Approximately 12 pills of gabapentin
- Approximately 22 pills of tadalafil
- Approximately 17 pills of olanzapine
- Approximately 30 pills of spironolactone
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
After the search, 5 of the 18 people detained were arrested for minor crimes and warrants. The rest were released without incident. Jefferson, Reed, and Sample were taken to Troop 4, where they were charged with several crimes.
Jefferson was charged with Maintaining a Drug Property (felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Reed was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,500 secured bond.
Sample was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.