GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year.
The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical parts, and on Friday, another issue surfaced as a result of rain showers on Thursday. The parts have since arrived and are in the process of being installed, but poor storm drainage has left large puddles throughout the project site.
"Having last nights rain again, now we're in double jeopardy," says Judy Hughes, a volunteer at The Sheperd's Office, which provides resources for Georgetown's homeless community. "We just can't let these people move in like that."
John Fitzgerald II has been waiting to move into the village for months and has felt discouraged by the delays. The drainage issue has added to his frustration.
"Whatever it is they need to do, they need to get on it because this is getting to be ridiculous, it's frustrating," says Fitzgerald. "You've got people who are trying to do the right thing, but we're getting nowhere."
However, Springboard Collaborative director Judson Malone says the drainage issue is only temporary and will not keep people from eventually moving into the homes.
"It is a lot of water, but if we can just get three days of dry weather, most of it will evaporate into the soil," says Malone. "Again, it is a matter of final grading that is the issue, and we will take steps to make sure the water has some place to go."
He says there is a plan in place to install permanent storm drainage on Kimmey Street, which is adjacent to the village.