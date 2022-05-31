GEORGETOWN, Del. - With a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, phase one of the Park Avenue Relocation Project got underway.
Currently, the Route 9 Truck Bypass, which travels on much of South Bedford Street Ext. and Park Avenue, is a difficult route to navigate with tight turns through residential neighborhoods.
The project will change the route of Park Avenue, to carry bypass traffic on an easier route.
Sam Warrington has lived on South Bedford Street - part of the current bypass - since 1948. He is thrilled the project is underway.
"I feel good about it, because I feel like there'll be a lot less traffic by the house here," Warrington said. "Sometimes it's a little troublesome to get out on the road."
Dennis Murray, who lives on Park Avenue, is looking forward to peace and quiet.
"So once they reroute that, this'll be a pretty quiet street," Murray said.
However, a planned roundabout has South Bedford Street resident Randy Murray concerned.
"It's gonna block traffic," Murray said. "You don't see people backed up here much at any time. But, we'll have to slow down and go through the roundabout. It's going to be lined up."
Sam Warrington is not worried about the roundabout, though.
"I don't see anything wrong with them," Warrington said. "They beat the heck out of a stoplight as far as I'm concerned."
The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in 2024 - which is when construction of the actual new roadway will begin.