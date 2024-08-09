GEORGETOWN, DE - A Georgetown woman has filed a civil lawsuit against a Delaware State Trooper, accusing the trooper of raping her in 2022.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, a civil complaint was first filed against State Trooper Kenneth L.P. Haynes on July 31st in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. In the suit, the plaintiff claims she called 911 in May of 2022 needing assistance with her special needs son. Haynes, according to the suit, arrived and was able to calm the son down. The plaintiff claims Haynes then left his cell phone number with the woman.
Then, in August of 2022, Haynes was again dispatched to the Georgetown home, this time with another officer, on reports of the woman’s husband allegedly having a violent outburst due to drugs and alcohol, court documents read. The suit claims Haynes and the other trooper arrested the husband and took him to prison.
Later that night, the plaintiff claims Haynes called her and said he needed to come back to the home and speak with her. The woman says Haynes then told her he could only speak to her via the messaging app Snapchat.
The lawsuit goes on to claim Haynes arrived back at the woman’s home around 11 p.m. According to court documents, after the woman met him outside the home, the State Trooper wrapped his arms around her and told her he could help with pending federal charges the woman faced at the time. The suit alleges Haynes then pulled her to the driver’s side of his SUV, then pushed her onto the driver’s seat of the police cruiser and raped her.
After the alleged incident, Haynes then activated his laptop and saw that another trooper was nearby, according to court documents. The plaintiff says Haynes produced a legal notepad, telling the woman that he was going to act like he was taking a report.
The plaintiff says Haynes later told her “this is between us.”
The woman’s suit claims the alleged sexual assault left her with mental, emotional, and physical trauma and seeks monetary judgement against Haynes. The plaintiff accuses civil rights violations, including excessive force, unlawful seizure, deprivation of due process, as well as assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
WBOC reached out to Delaware State Police Friday who said they take the allegations very seriously and recognize the community’s concern. DSP says a criminal investigation has been launched in coordination with the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust and the Office of Professional Responsibility.
The trooper has been suspended with pay pending the results of the investigation, according to police.
“We ask for the community's patience and partnership as we work through the investigative process, and we will provide meaningful updates as appropriate,” Delaware State Police said in a statement on August 9th. “Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant P. Taylor by calling (302) 698-8434.”