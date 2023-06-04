Georgetown Woman Robbed in Her Driveway

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Authorities say a 62-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car.
According to Delaware State Police, on June 3 around 5:05 p.m., troopers responded to the 2600 block of Governor Stockley Road regarding a robbery that just occurred.
Troopers say the 62-year-old victim had just arrived at home and was sitting her parked car in the driveway when she was unexpectedly approached by two men armed with handguns.
Authorities say one of the men sat in the passenger seat, and the other opened her door and demanded her phone and bank cards. The suspects reportedly pulled the victim of the car, got inside, and tried to drive away.
However, troopers say both suspects abandoned the car shortly afterwards, ran to their own car parked on an adjacent dirt driveway, and fled the scene. The victim was not injured, according to state police.
Police only described the suspects as two black men wearing dark clothing. No vehicle description is available.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Hill by calling 302-752-3792. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.