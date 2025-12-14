Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&