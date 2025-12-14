Germantown School Mural
Germantown School Community Heritage Center

BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Chamber of Commerce hosted a mural ribbon cutting and holiday reception for The Germantown School Community Heritage Center on Sat., Dec. 13.

The event featured the ribbon cutting for the Patrick Henry's Historic Mural. Henry, a Delmarva native from Berlin painted the mural which features the themes of collaboration, education, and community. It features a portrait of Julius Rosenwald, who worked with Booker T Washington in the early 1900s to build schools for young black Americans.

Germantown School Community Heritage Center Board President Barbara Purnell believes the mural provides a lesson to all who view it.

“I think the mural turned out great,” Purnell said. “It’s telling the history of the Germantown School from the beginning up to the present.”

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center was once a two-room school dedicated to improving education for black students throughout the southern United States and was open from 1922 into the 50s. 

Tags

Video Journalist

Alexis Griess is originally from Williamsport PA, the home of the Little League World Series. She recently moved to Salisbury from Washington D.C. where she graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BM in Musical Theatre and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Catholic U, Alexis co-founded the university's first Broadcast Journalism organization, The Cardinal Broadcasting Company. She joined the WBOC team in June 2025 and is ecstatic to have Delmarva as her new home.

Recommended for you