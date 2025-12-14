BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Chamber of Commerce hosted a mural ribbon cutting and holiday reception for The Germantown School Community Heritage Center on Sat., Dec. 13.
The event featured the ribbon cutting for the Patrick Henry's Historic Mural. Henry, a Delmarva native from Berlin painted the mural which features the themes of collaboration, education, and community. It features a portrait of Julius Rosenwald, who worked with Booker T Washington in the early 1900s to build schools for young black Americans.
Germantown School Community Heritage Center Board President Barbara Purnell believes the mural provides a lesson to all who view it.
“I think the mural turned out great,” Purnell said. “It’s telling the history of the Germantown School from the beginning up to the present.”
The Germantown School Community Heritage Center was once a two-room school dedicated to improving education for black students throughout the southern United States and was open from 1922 into the 50s.