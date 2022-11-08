SALISBURY, Md. – Republican candidate and political newcomer Julie Giordano defeated two other candidates to win Tuesday's election for Wicomico County executive.
Giordano garnered 57% of the vote, edging out Democratic challenger Ernest Davis who received 38% of the vote. Libertarian Muir Boda came in third with 6% of the vote.
Giordano is an educator who graduated from Salisbury University and has lived on the Eastern Shore for more than 20 years. Giordano says she wants to focus on the economy by adding jobs and increasing pay. She also says education is another one of her priorities. She says she is pro-teacher and pro-student and believes that parents' voices matter.