BETHEL, DE -- Multiple neighbors in Bethel have told WBOC that they have been experiencing delays in their mail service and are frustrated with the lack of staffing at their post office.
Joe Kelley, who lives in Bethel, said they've had periodical staffing issues over the years. However, he said it's led to him missing packages over the last few weeks. Kelley said he used to receive three to eight packages at the post office a day, and now he does not receive any.
"There were things not coming in the mail, and we started getting emails and notices that say our mail has been returned to sender," Kelley said. "My church even got a call from the post office saying no one could deliver the mail."
Kelley said mail delivery across the board has been affected, not just packages. He said the delivery issues are not only frustrating, but he also feels they are costly.
"When I order something from Amazon or eBay, they ask for a 911 Address. What happens when I don't get that stuff and it gets sent back? Who is paying that return shipping for me?" Kelley said. "I want my services that I'm paying for. In addition to that, I have to pay an annual fee for my mailbox. Give me what I'm paying for."
Neighbors said there often is no one manning the retail window at the post office as well. When WBOC visited the building this afternoon, no one was manning the window, despite the hours listed as 12:45pm to 4:45pm on weekdays.
"I was trying to do an address change last week, and I came here probably three times, and it just wasn't open. Even during its regular business hours, it's not open." Micah Miller, another neighbor, said. "It makes me wonder, why have government facilities if they're never open?"
A sign on the door directs people to the Laurel Post Office to pick up packages. However, Kelley said he still has mail missing, despite visiting the location.
Kathy Layfield, a member of Bethel's town council, said they are still searching for solutions.
"We were told that the reason there were issues with the post office was because of a plumbing problem," Layfield said. "We have home-based businesses here. We have seniors who are homebound. We have veterans who are expecting to get their medication. They've relied on this post office for decades."
Layfield said she has reached out to Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) about the issue. A representative from Coons' office told WBOC they have filed an official request to look into the staffing issues at the post office.
When asked about the location, a representative from the United States Postal Service responded with the following statement:
"The Bethel Post Office is experiencing no delays in mail service for its Post Office Box customers and or residents receiving street delivery. There is currently a staffing issue at the retail window, which we are looking to address, and we appreciate our customers' understanding. We have been in touch with a contractor to remedy the plumbing issue. Large package pickup as well as retail service is available at the Laurel DE Post Office, located at 1121 South Central Avenue, Laurel DE 19736, which is approximately four miles away."
In response to those experiencing issues with mail being returned to the sender, officials urged neighbors to contact the postmaster at the Laurel location or call 1800-ASK-USPS to report any concerns.