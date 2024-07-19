SALISBURY, MD - A global technology outage rippled through Delmarva businesses and operations today. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike attributed the outage to a software update, not a security incident or cyberattack. The disruption affected various sectors, including travel, healthcare, and everyday errands.
A problem with systems running Microsoft's Windows program caused many airport screens to malfunction. Terminals at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) were flooded with crowds and people sleeping on the floor, and some airports resorted to using bullhorns to communicate with travelers.
Hospitals were also impacted, with some delaying surgeries or non-urgent appointments. However, TidalHealth and Atlantic General Hospital and Health System reported minimal interruptions.
The outage also delayed justice across Delmarva. With computer operations down, people were turned away at the Maryland District Court & Multi-Service Center. Jani Chandler, a resident affected by the outage, said, "I came here to handle some stuff for my kids, and when I got inside, they told me the computer was down. It delayed everything I needed to do today. We were here over an hour just to find out we couldn't get our stuff processed."
Facebook posts from the Worcester and Caroline County health departments and Delaware State Parks indicated they were facing problems as well. The Ocean City Fire Department reported issues on Friday afternoon, stating that while alarm systems were unaffected, they were experiencing delays in systems that automatically contact the fire department via phone lines.
Officials have not yet determined if these issues will persist through Monday. The outage has proven to be a frustrating and inconvenient day for many on Delmarva and globally.