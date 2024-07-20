MILLSBORO, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating an early morning golf cart crash near Paradise Grill which left one person injured.
Dispatch received reports of a possible head injury resulting from a golf cart incident at Paradise Grill around midnight on July 20.
Indian River Volunteer Company (IRVFC) crews responded to a nearby residence at 26971 Flipper Road in the Pots Nets Bayside Community.
The injured person was reportedly transferred to a nearby medical facility for further evaluation.
As DSP continues to investigate, IRVFC urges those driving and riding in golf carts to exercise precaution at all times. Safety resources are available at www.irvfc.com.