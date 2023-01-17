DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state.
As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent.
He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good news could not wait until his State of the State address, which is just two days away.
Chair of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Laura Sturgeon said salary increases will be an asset for teacher recruitment.
"We compete with New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania for great talented new teachers and as of right now we pay the least of all of those states, yet they are right on our border," said Sen. Sturgeon.
However, teacher retention is the hard part.
"We can get teachers in the door by increasing pay, but pay is not enough," she said. "It's very much about working conditions."
Gov. Carney also plans to increase the opportunity funding budget to $50 million. That money will go to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Gov. Carney said some goals to strive for are third grade reading, and middle school math proficiency.
"If our kids aren't reading proficiently at third grade they're going to have trouble the rest of their academic careers so that is a big priority for us," he said.
Gov. Carney said he plans to announce salary increases for other state employees at his State of the State address on Thursday at Legislative Hall.