ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Hogan made a number of stops on the Eastern Shore Saturday, where he announced a new $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions.
The governor visited a new casino-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County. In the coming weeks, the Maryland Department of Health will open five additional casino-based clinics across the state to further expand locations where Marylanders can get fully protected from COVID-19 and its variants. The expansion into the state’s six casinos is part of the governor’s booster action plan, which includes the $2 million Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion to further incentivize Marylanders to get their booster shot.
The governor visited the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and presented a citation to the department in appreciation of their hard work and dedicated service on behalf of the people of Maryland.
Since opening in 2021, the Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship in downtown Salisbury has offered space for Salisbury University students and members of the community to learn from and collaborate with local business leaders. After announcing the new Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund, the governor toured the center’s various work spaces with current students and faculty members.
Located on the Wicomico River, Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been designing and constructing commercial ships used for inland waterway and ocean service for over thirty years. Chesapeake Shipbuilding recently received an order to build 12 new vessels for American Cruise Lines that would operate in the United States.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new expansion of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, the governor visited the 39th annual Seaside Boat Show, one of the most popular boat shows on the east coast. This year’s show features over 350 boats, 150 exhibitors, and 50 boat dealers.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—This weekend, Governor Hogan made a number of stops on the Eastern Shore, where he announced a new $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions.
COVID-19 Booster Clinic. The governor visited a new casino-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County. In the coming weeks, the Maryland Department of Health will open five additional casino-based clinics across the state to further expand locations where Marylanders can get fully protected from COVID-19 and its variants. The expansion into the state’s six casinos is part of the governor’s booster action plan, which includes the $2 million Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion to further incentivize Marylanders to get their booster shot.
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The governor visited the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and presented a citation to the department in appreciation of their hard work and dedicated service on behalf of the people of Maryland.
Salisbury University Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship. Since opening in 2021, the Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship in downtown Salisbury has offered space for Salisbury University students and members of the community to learn from and collaborate with local business leaders. After announcing the new Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund, the governor toured the center’s various work spaces with current students and faculty members.
Chesapeake Shipbuilding. Located on the Wicomico River, Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been designing and constructing commercial ships used for inland waterway and ocean service for over thirty years. Chesapeake Shipbuilding recently received an order to build 12 new vessels for American Cruise Lines that would operate in the United States.
Seaside Boat Show. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new expansion of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, the governor visited the 39th annual Seaside Boat Show, one of the most popular boat shows on the east coast. This year’s show features over 350 boats, 150 exhibitors, and 50 boat dealers.