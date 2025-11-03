MARYLAND -- Gov. Wes Moore on Monday announced $62 million in state funding to ensure Marylanders receive their full November SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Authorized by executive order, the funding will make up for a shortfall caused by the Trump administration’s partial compliance with a federal court order to use contingency funds to pay for food assistance.
“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times. But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration.”
The announcement follows recent rulings from federal courts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, which found that the federal government violated the law by withholding SNAP funds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it will pay only up to 50% of benefits ordered by the courts, leaving states to cover the remaining amount.
Maryland was among several states that sued the Trump administration late last month over the suspension of SNAP benefits. Moore declared a state of emergency last week to address the economic effects of the shutdown and previously released $10 million to support local food security organizations.
The $62 million announced Monday will come from Maryland’s Fiscal Responsibility Fund and directly support SNAP recipients.
“Maryland families shouldn't have to suffer because the federal government chose to pause vital benefits,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “The governor’s decisive action is helping prevent Maryland families from going hungry during this senseless government shutdown.”
State officials said Maryland continues to process new SNAP applications at MarylandBenefits.gov, and residents can find additional food assistance resources at 211maryland.org.
As the shutdown continues, the state is also offering support for federal employees and other affected workers, including unemployment benefits, job placement assistance, and resources for housing, health care, and legal aid.
More information is available at response.maryland.gov/federalpublicservants.