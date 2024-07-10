MARYLAND– Gov. Wes Moore announced $12.1 million in federal funding for the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.
That money will fund the first round of conditional awards – including for ElectraStop, Francis Energy, Gridwealth EV, Koulomb, Pilot Travel Centers, Tesla and Wawa, according to a press release.
The funds come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program – part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – seeking to establish 130 fast-charging ports at 23 sites across 15 counties in Maryland.
Chargers will be added to travel centers, shopping malls, gas stations and convenience stores to meet EV infrastructure requirements along federally-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.
Award recipients will have one year to build the charging ports, opening by Fall 2025.
Maryland’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to request proposals for a second round of funding this fall, according to a press release.
For more information, visit the Maryland Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Plan’s website.