Governor Carney Announces Seaford Economic Development Project

SEAFORD, Del. - Governor John Carney announced a transformative economic development project in the City of Seaford.
On Dec. 13, Governor Carney announced the project alongside local officials, business leaders, and community members. The governor says the project is using a combination of private and public investments to fund the redevelopment of Nylon Capitol Shopping Center into a multi-purpose community facility.
According to the governor, the facility will include on-site health care services, an education hub, early learning center, co-working space, and a job skills center.
The project is the result of a state, city, and nonprofit partnership to redevelop a shopping center in a city that was hit hard by COVID-19.
Funding came from the following entities: $3.1 million from the City of Seaford, $2 million from the State of Delaware, and $500,000 from 9th Street Development Company.
“We need to promote prosperity for all areas of our state, and we have the opportunity to revitalize this center in Seaford that was once a source for good jobs and an economic engine for Sussex County,” said Governor Carney. “This investment represents not just the revitalization of this center, but the future of western Sussex. I want to thank Mayor Genshaw, Representative Short, Senator Richardson, members of the Seaford Council, and Rob Herrera for partnering with us and transforming this center to be the core of the community once again.”