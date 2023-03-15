DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware state flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Representative Donna Stone. Flags at state buildings and facilities were ordered to be lowered until sunset on Thursday, March 16th.
“I was sad to learn of the passing of Representative Donna Stone,” the Governor said in a statement. “I will always remember Representative Stone as a passionate advocate for small businesses, entrepreneurship, and financial services. She was a respectful and dedicated public servant who you could work with to get things done. She was also a fun person to be around with a big smile and a quick wit. She will be sorely missed.”
Rep. Stone was born in Norfolk and elected to Delaware’s 32nd House District for seven terms. She was 78.