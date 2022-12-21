Governor Hogan Announces Emergency Response for Winter Storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced the activation of emergency response operations ahead of a winter storm.
Governor Hogan made the announcement on Dec. 21 in response to a winter storm set to enter the region overnight. The Governor says they are expecting a two phase event, with the first wave coming overnight and the second on Friday into Christmas Eve. Those traveling for the holidays should expect significant impacts and plan accordingly.
Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. A flood watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s Counties.
State Highway Administration crews have completed anti-icing operations in Western Maryland, and will patrol statewide for icy road surfaces—especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Brush and tree contractors are on standby in preparation for high winds, with gusts of 30 to 40 MPH expected. Drivers should expect wet roadway conditions to freeze. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant while traveling on the roads, make room for crews, and avoid crowding plows.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has issued an MDReady text alert regarding the storm.