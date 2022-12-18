ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS) - Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Sunday hosted their final annual Hanukkah brunch at Government House for Jewish leaders from across Maryland.
“The holiday season brings together families of all faiths all across Maryland, and today we come together to honor our state’s rich Jewish culture,” said Governor Hogan.
“From standing in solidarity against the BDS movement, to our innovative BOOST program which helps deserving children to attend some of our Jewish day schools and other nonpublic schools, to enacting critical legislation that protects our Jewish communities and schools, and standing up and speaking out strongly against acts of hatred and anti-Semitism, our administration has proudly spent the last eight years working in partnership to advance the priorities of the Jewish community. I want to reaffirm that—now and always—the State of Maryland stands in solidarity with Israel and with our Jewish community here at home, across the nation, and around the world.”
Sunday's event included a menorah lighting as well as remarks by Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog; Dr. Zipora Schorr, Director of Education of the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in Baltimore; and Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, President of the Rabbinic Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America. Representatives of Jewish councils and federations also took part in today’s candle lighting ceremony. Senior Chief Musician Devona Schiller of the United States Naval Academy performed God Bless America.
The bronze menorah was designed by artist Zachary Oxman, and donated to Government House by Phyllis and Leonard Attman. Also on display was a menorah given to the state of Maryland by Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.
During the holiday season, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives participates in numerous festivities and celebrations, promoting fellowship and acknowledging the strong contribution of Maryland’s faith community to business, community development, and public service. The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives also works with the faith community during the holiday season to promote acts of charity and to facilitate food, clothing, and gift donations.