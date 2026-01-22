Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 5 below to 5 above is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 above could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&