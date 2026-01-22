MARYLAND. – Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday announced $164 million in hospital surge funding to help Maryland hospitals cope with high rates of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19. The move comes as the state also works to protect access to vaccines amid federal policy changes.
“As cases surge, we must ensure health care professionals have the resources they need and that people can receive care,” Moore said. “Public health decisions in Maryland are guided by evidence, not politics.”
The Health Services Cost Review Commission approved the funding to help hospitals cover operational costs, including staffing. Allocations range from $49,000 to $32.8 million, supporting 25 hospitals in fiscal year 2026.
As of Jan. 14, Maryland has reported 4,087 flu hospitalizations, 976 RSV hospitalizations, and 569 COVID-19 hospitalizations this season.
“Vaccines remain the most effective protection, especially for infants and older adults,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani.
The funding also reinforces Moore’s Vax Act of 2026, which gives the Maryland secretary of health authority to issue immunization recommendations based on science.
Hospital leaders praised the announcement. Maryland Hospital Association President Melony Griffith said the early, severe flu season has strained hospitals and staff, while University of Maryland Medical System CEO Dr. Mohan Suntha called the funding a critical step to ensure timely, high-quality care.
The Maryland Vaccine Program continues to provide free vaccines, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV, to uninsured and underinsured adults at local health departments. The Department of Health monitors the respiratory illness surge, coordinates with hospitals and local health agencies, and shares data publicly on the MDH Respiratory Illness Dashboard.
Marylanders are encouraged to consult a health care provider for vaccine guidance.