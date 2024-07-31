MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced nearly $5 million in federal funds aimed at providing training and job placement in the state’s offshore wind workforce.
According to the Governor’s office, the funds will help create a wind energy industry skilled worker pipeline to make Maryland more competitive.
"Maryland is serious about offshore wind – and not just because of what it means for our environment: but also because of what it means for our economy," Moore said Wednesday. "Investments in offshore wind will help us create jobs, raise wages, and grow wealth for Maryland families. We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their continued partnership in this vital push to make Maryland more competitive for all.”
Moore’s office says a grant opportunity is part of the Maryland Department of Labor’s Maryland Works for Wind Initiative which previously received $23 million in 2022 to build the state’s wind industry.
The Department of Labor is now accepting proposals for grant money, and those accepted will provide workforce training, support, and job placement assistance in occupations related to offshore wind. These include skilled trades, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Moore’s Office says preference will be given to grant applicants with creative strategies for recruiting and serving traditionally underserved populations such as women and people of color.
Grant applications are due Monday, October 7 with grants beginning in January of 2025. Moore’s office says a virtual pre-proposal conference is also slated for Wednesday, August 7th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the request for proposals, including a link to the application and materials, as well as further information on Maryland Works for Wind, visit labor.maryland.gov/employment/marylandworksforwind.