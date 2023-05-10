Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday proclaimed State Employee Recognition Day in Maryland. The proclamation acknowledges the vital role that Maryland State employees play in providing service to the citizens of Maryland and recognizes the diligent and conscientious sense of duty that drives their work every day.
“Maryland State employees embody excellence, they embody what it means to serve, and they make an enormous difference in the lives of more than six million people in our state,” said Gov. Moore. “I am truly grateful for all of our state employees on Team Maryland who serve our great state every day.”
“Maryland State employees keep our state running, and their work, day in and day out, keeps our state strong,” said Lt. Gov Miller. “Our entire administration thanks them for their continued service, which while often unnoticed, touches the lives of every single Marylander.”
The proclamation is part of the official recognition of May 7-13 as Public Employee Recognition Week, which extends appreciation and gratitude to all State employees for their hard work, continued dedication, and commitment to excellence and encourages Marylanders to commend the extraordinary effort and commitment of State of Maryland employees.