MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced his Administration’s 2024 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Agenda, outlining his legislative priorities for the year.
According to a press release issued by the Governor’s Office, the agenda package includes 16 bills which the Governor says are focused on making Maryland safer, more affordable, and more competitive.
"This legislative agenda marks the next chapter in our work to leave no one behind,” said Moore. “This year, we remain laser-focused on the issues that matter most to Marylanders – with sixteen bills centered on making Maryland safer, making Maryland more affordable, making Maryland more competitive, and continuing to make Maryland the state that serves.
"Once passed, this legislation will move Maryland forward and position us to win the decade,” he continued. “I am grateful for the leaders and stakeholders who left their fingerprints on this agenda. Now, we must continue working in partnership to get these bills across the finish line."
Notably part of the safety aspect of his Agenda is The Victim Compensation Reform Act that the Governor says would bolster the support victims of crime need to recover. A legislative bill to establish a Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention within the Maryland Department of Health.
Among the bills aimed at making Maryland more affordable is the Housing Expansion and Affordability Act which Moore says will address the state’s housing supply and affordability crisis.
Legislation aimed at mental health, critical infrastructure, worker protection, and support for military families are just some of the various propositions outlined in the Legislative Agenda.
A full list of the legislation endorsed in Moore’s 2024 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Agenda can be found here.