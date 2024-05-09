ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Wes Moore signed legislation Thursday aimed at alleviating the financial strain on families of fallen first responders in Maryland.
Among those present at the signing ceremony was Tashica Hilliard, widow of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, who was tragically shot and killed while responding to a call in Pittsville nearly two years ago.
"I was happy to be able to be a voice for not only my husband, my family, but all the families in Maryland who may face a tragedy like this one," Tashica expressed.
The legislation addresses a major financial burden experienced by Hilliard. After Corporal Hilliard's death, Tashica Hilliard's $500,000 in county death benefits was hit with a $183,000 tax bill. The new law eliminates that tax burden, and is retroactive.
Sheriff Mike Lewis emphasized the broader impact of the bill, noting its significance for families of future fallen first responders. "They will be protected financially, that's the most important thing here that their sacrifice will not be forgotten and to know that their spouse, and significant others and children will be taken care of," Sheriff Lewis remarked.
Hilliard as she met with the family of Washington County Judge Andrew Wilkinson, who was honored posthumously by the governor. Judge Wilkinson, was shot and killed by a man who prosecutors say was disgruntled by Wilkinson's ruling in his divorce case. In addition to the legislation addressing first responders, Governor Moore signed a bill aimed at protecting judges' identities online, a measure prompted by Wilkinson's tragic death.
Reflecting on the approaching two-year anniversary of her husband's death, Tashica said, "For me it still feels like last week, it honestly feels like last week. People still say I'm sorry for your loss which I appreciate because it's fresh for me."
This emergency legislation takes effect immediately and is retroactive, meaning Tashica Hilliard's tax burden will be wiped away.