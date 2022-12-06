VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties and beginning of reimbursement process.
According to the governor's office, on Dec. 6 Governor Youngkin issued an executive order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin says he will direct all agencies to halt further collection and enforcement of those penalties in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th.
The governor's office also says the budget will direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid 'unjust' COVID-19 fines and fees.
“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin says the budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.