SALISBURY, MD - Carlos Ayala, the Salisbury man previously charged for his alleged involvement in the January 6th breach of the Capitol in 2021, now faces a new legal twist in his case.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, on July 17th, a Grand Jury of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has formally charged Ayala with the following:
-Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
-Knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business
-Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building
-Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building
-Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
The five charges remain unchanged from Ayala’s previous case, which was brought forth by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. That case has now been vacated, with the Grand Jury’s indictment now the primary counts against Ayala.
Prosecutors say they identified Ayala through security footage during the January 6th riots and allege he climbed over police barricades, brandishing a flag with the image on an M-16 rifle.
A source close to Ayala’s case says an arraignment is now expected in August, where Ayala will likely plead innocent.