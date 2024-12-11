TRAPPE, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has announced the award of a grant to boost the Sheriff’s Office coverage in the Town of Trappe.
The Sheriff’s Office says Trappe did not have the funding to replace their Chief of Police after their last Chief left in 2017. The Sheriff’s Office then stepped in to cover extra law enforcement needs, but calls for Sheriff’s Deputies have recently increased at a rate much higher than the average trend in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office says a recently awarded SFY2025 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Grant awarded to police through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy will allow the Sheriff’s Office to increase their presence in Trappe.
“With this grant award the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office would be able to provide additional patrols to the Town of Trappe which would help decrease crime and improve the safety of the Town’s residents and visitors,” Trappe Town Administrator Erin Braband said.