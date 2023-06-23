BOWERS, Del.- With more rain on the way, Bowers Beach faces the recurring challenge of flooded streets, but grant money could be coming in to turn the tides.
Mayor Ada Puzzo noted that drainage problems have been ongoing for several years. Specifically on N Bayshore Drive and N Flack Ave.
"When the tide goes out in every other area the water on the street goes with it but over here the natural drainage doesn't go out so it sits there for a long time," she pointed out.
Some neighbors say they've grown accustomed to the watery landscape.
"Not only does the Murderkill River come up Hubbard Ave but where we live the Saint Jones River comes up the back," shared Martin and Valerie Hannig. "All the puddles from all this rain we had and the mosquitos are just having a party here."
Mayor Puzzo said a certain FEMA grant has the potential to drain away the problem. The town applied for $200,000 in grant money from FEMA's Hazard Mitigation program.
"I think we have a really good chance of getting the money," said the mayor. "It's a very nice opportunity because it's a 90/10 split so that means the town would only have to come up with about $20,000."
Although brothers Bill and Butch Phillis, who've called Bowers Beach home for years, said they've heard it all before.
"We've noticed it for a long time," they said. "That was all supposed to be fixed four or five years ago and they had grants and everything for it but I don't know I guess everything dried up."
Unfortunately, hazard mitigation funds aren't easy to come by.
"They're a little frustrated because it does take a long time," said Puzzo. "If you don't know government funding and programs you might think that you should be able to turn this around in a short period of time but you just can't it doesn't work that way."
Puzzo expects the grant decision to be made in the near future. The project would take about a year to complete if the funding comes through.